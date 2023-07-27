University of Delhi has started the registration process for DU PG Admissions 2023 on July 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admissions to postgraduate programs for the academic session 2023-24 can do it through the official site of DU Admission at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. DU PG Admissions 2023: Registration begins today at admission.uod.ac.in, link here (Amal KS/HT file photo)

The last date to apply for the postgraduate courses are till August 10, 2023.

As per the schedule, the first allocation list will be released on August 17, 2023 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 17 to August 20, 2023. The department/ college/ centre to verify and approve the online applications from August 17 to August 21, 2023. The last date for payment of fees by candidates is till August 22, 2023.

A candidate applying to CSAS(PG)-2023 must have appeared in CUET(PG) - 2023, conducted by NTA. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU PG Admissions 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of DU Admission at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on new registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.