Delhi University releases cutoff schedule for undergrad seats, first list on Friday

With the Delhi University (DU) set to announce its first cutoff list for over 70,000 undergraduate seats across 65 colleges on Friday, varsity officials on Monday put out the schedule for the subsequent cutoffs which will continue till November. Students can access the detailed cutoff schedule on the university’s admissions portal www.admission.uod.ac.in

According to a notification on the DU admissions portal, students eligible for admissions under the first cutoff list may take up admissions from October 4 to 6. While colleges have to complete approvals by 5pm on October 7, the last date for fee payment is October 8 (till 5pm). Similar to last year, the admission process will be completely online.

Cutoffs are expected to be on the higher side this year as well, as around 220,000 students have scored 90% or more marks in their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results this year. Over 70,000 of them have scored around 95% or more marks.

A senior DU official told Hindustan Times that of the 250,000 paid applicants this year, around 9,600 scored between 99% and 100%.

The second cutoff will be released on October 9 and students can take admissions under that from October 11 to 13. The last date for fee payment is October 15.

The third cutoff list is set to be declared on October 16 and admissions under that will be conducted between October 18 and 21. Following this, a special cutoff list will be announced if seats are still vacant on October 25 and admissions under that will be conducted on October 26 and 27 with the fee payment to be completed by October 29.

“The special cutoff will be for those who were unable to take admissions during the first and second cutoffs and it will be subject to availability of seats,” said a member of the admissions team.

The fourth cutoff will be announced on October 30 and admissions will be conducted on November 1 and 2 while the fifth cutoff will be declared on November 8 and admissions will be carried out on November 9 and 10. The university will conduct another special drive on November 13, if seats are still vacant.

Since DU does not follow a first-come, first-served basis for undergraduate admissions; colleges are to offer admission to all applicants who meet the announced cutoff criteria. In DU, admissions to all undergraduate courses – barring 15– are conducted on the basis of merit and scores in the previous qualifying examination. Admission to postgraduate, MPhil-PhD courses, and the 15 undergraduate courses that include journalism, finance, and music are held through the Delhi University Entrance Test, conducted by the National Testing Agency. This year, the exams will be conducted between September 26 and October 1.