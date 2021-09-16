DU UG cut-off for merit based admission soon

The first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses in the Delhi University (DU) is expected soon. A total of 4,38,696 applications have been registered for admission to UG courses in the upcoming academic session.

Among the applicants, a total of 2,29,264 candidates are those students who have completed their class 12 from CBSE affiliated schools. Among other applicants are 9918 and 9659 candidates who have completed class 12 from Haryana state board and CISCE, respectively.

A total 1,806 candidates from the Jammu and Kashmir state board of school education have applied to various UG courses in DU.

Among states, the highest number of applicants are from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

The DU first cut-off list will be available on the official website, du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, an entrance exam will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021, for admission to various UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D courses. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode only. The entrance exam will be conducted in three slots- the first slot from 8 am to 10 am, the second slot from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third slot from 5 pm to 7 pm on all days, as per the official notice.