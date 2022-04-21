Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Delhi’s St Stephen’s wants to continue interviews for all admissions
admissions

Delhi’s St Stephen’s wants to continue interviews for all admissions

The college’s position is at variance with the Delhi University administration’s direction that the minority institution may follow its own formula for aspirants from the minority community, but should admit general category students purely on the basis of CUET scores
St Stephen’s had been given time to reconsider its admission policy and respond to the varsity by Tuesday. In its reply on Wednesday, the college insisted on holding interviews for all students, and added that the college had the right to proceed with admissions as per its own policy since it was a minority institution. (HT Archive)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 01:16 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday said that St. Stephen’s College has insisted that it will not change its admission policy, and will follow the formula of 85% weightage to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, and 15% to the interview for admission in all categories.

The college’s position is at variance with the University administration’s direction that the minority institution may follow its own formula for aspirants from the minority community, but should admit general category students purely on the basis of CUET scores.

The college had been given time to reconsider its admission policy and respond to the varsity by Tuesday. In its reply on Wednesday, the college insisted on holding interviews for all students, and added that the college had the right to proceed with admissions as per its own policy since it was a minority institution.

“We received their written reply today, and they have refused to reconsider their position. They said that they will not change their admission policy. We have told them our stated position earlier but they insist on holding interviews for all students,” said Singh.

RELATED STORIES

St. Stephen’s administration did not respond to emails seeking comment. Calls to the college principal went unanswered.

Singh said that DU’s Admissions Committee will hold a meeting and take decision on the issue. “We have to see the options available to us. Our Academic Council has already taken a decision that mandates undergraduate admissions only through CUET. We have to protect the interests of the larger student community and our committee will accordingly take the next step,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP