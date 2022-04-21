Delhi’s St Stephen’s wants to continue interviews for all admissions

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday said that St. Stephen’s College has insisted that it will not change its admission policy, and will follow the formula of 85% weightage to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, and 15% to the interview for admission in all categories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The college’s position is at variance with the University administration’s direction that the minority institution may follow its own formula for aspirants from the minority community, but should admit general category students purely on the basis of CUET scores.

The college had been given time to reconsider its admission policy and respond to the varsity by Tuesday. In its reply on Wednesday, the college insisted on holding interviews for all students, and added that the college had the right to proceed with admissions as per its own policy since it was a minority institution.

“We received their written reply today, and they have refused to reconsider their position. They said that they will not change their admission policy. We have told them our stated position earlier but they insist on holding interviews for all students,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

St. Stephen’s administration did not respond to emails seeking comment. Calls to the college principal went unanswered.

Singh said that DU’s Admissions Committee will hold a meeting and take decision on the issue. “We have to see the options available to us. Our Academic Council has already taken a decision that mandates undergraduate admissions only through CUET. We have to protect the interests of the larger student community and our committee will accordingly take the next step,” he said.