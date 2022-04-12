Explained: DU's new undergraduate course structure and CUET

New Delhi: Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, undergraduate admissions to Delhi University (DU) colleges will be based only on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The university will not give any weightage to Class 12 board exam marks in a move that marks a shift from a board exam-based merit system to a countrywide entrance-based admission system.

Until last year, admission to undergraduate courses at DU was done based on cutoffs premised on class 12 board scores. All applicants who met the cut-off criteria were eligible for admission. With the introduction of the common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses, students will have to appear for a computer-based CUET test to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Besides the phasing out of the cutoff-based admission format, DU will be implementing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) along with other provisions laid down in the National Education Policy, 2020, including enrolling itself in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system and allowing students to opt for Multiple Entry-Exit Scheme (MEES) for increased flexibility in higher education.

What's different in DU's new undergraduate course structure?

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the curriculum framework adopted by DU outlines 176 credits for a four-year Honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year degree along with a provision of multiple entries and exits. A diploma shall be awarded to students who exit at the end of the second year with 88 credits while students will secure a bachelor’s degree with honours if they exit at the end of the third year with 132 credits in a single core discipline course. In the fourth year of the programme, students can either choose to pursue an Honours degree in a particular discipline or an Honours degree with research with 176 credits.

What is the format of CUET?

CUET 2022 will have three sections. The first section is divided into two parts comprising 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second part. For admission to DU, the candidates must appear in at least one language for admission to Delhi University, out of both these parts combined. Section II of CUET comprises 27 domain-specific subjects. DU has picked 18 domain-specific subjects out of the 27 subjects which have been categorised in List B1 whereas 9 other subjects have been categorised in List B2. For most DU programmes, a candidate will have to choose at least 3 subjects out of the 27 subjects from Section II of CUET. The range of subjects will allow students to switch streams easily. The third section is based on general knowledge which will be for admission to select BA courses such as BA (Hons) business economics, BA (Hons) Hindi Patrakarita among others.

Will students be able to switch streams?

Students will be allowed to pick subjects from a bucket of subjects across different domains. DU has put 18 domain-specific subjects in List B1 while nine other subjects have been mentioned in List B2. Students can pick subjects from these two lists and another subject from the list of permitted languages for appearing at the entrance. The wide range of subjects will give students more flexibility, as per DU officials.

What are the required subject combinations for different courses?

For admission to Bachelor of Arts, a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and any three subjects from section to of CUET. Merit will be calculated based on the highest score that a candidate obtains among the combination of three subjects and one language. A candidate seeking admission in BA (Hons) Economics will have to mandatorily take the test in Mathematics under CUET. Merit for the course will be calculated based on marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics and any two subjects, out of which one should be from List B1. As far as the eligibility for admission to most of the B Sc programmes is concerned, merit will be calculated based on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology.

How will CUET change the admission process for minority colleges?

50% of the seats in minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to the community that runs the college. St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. Under the prevailing system, these two colleges issue their cutoff lists, separate from the consolidated cutoff list issued by the university during the admission cycle. St Stephen’s also conducts interviews as part of the admission process. Under the CUET, 50% of the seats will be reserved for minority candidates, as is the current practice. For reserved seats, 85% weightage will be given to the CUET score and the remaining 15% will be decided by the colleges. Admission to the 50% non-reserved seats will be purely based on CUET scores.

What will be the process for enrolling through sports and ECA categories?

Admissions under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) categories will take place based on a combined score of CUET and performance trials. While 75% weightage will be given to performance in trials/awards and certificates, 25% weightage will be given to CUET score.