DNB PGCET 2021 registration window to reopen on August 31, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has decided to reopen the registration window for DNB PGCET 2021 on August 31, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The registration link will remain active till 11.55 pm on September 5, 2021. As per the official notice, Candidates who have passed the final examination, on or before 28th February 2021, leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma qualification from Indian Universities which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956, Govt. of India can apply for the DNB-PDCET 2021 in the same Broad specialty.

The cut-off date to qualify the said Post Graduate Diploma qualification has been extended to July 31, 2021. The written examination will be conducted on September 19, 2021.

Direct link to apply here

DNB PGCET 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

• Click on DNB PGCET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have register online.

• Enter the registration details and login to the account.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.