DTE Maharashtra extends registration deadline for Diploma engg admission

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for Diploma engineering admission till July 30, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant has tweeted.
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
"The deadline for filing applications for admission to the first year Diploma Engineering (post 10th standard) courses is being extended and the revised deadline is July 30, 2021. Detailed schedule, details of admission process as well as to fill the application http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in visit this website," the education minister has tweeted originally in Marathi language.

The application forms for DTE Maharashtra Diploma admission is available on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the applications on or before July 30.

The admission process had begun in June.

The registration process was scheduled to close today, July 23. The merit list was scheduled to be released on July 31.

However, with the extension of registration deadline it is expected that a new date for the final merit list will be announced soon.

