DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic merit list today on poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, direct link

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for admission to Polytechnic (First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology) courses today, July 17. Candidates will be able to check it on the official website, poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below through which students can access the merit list once it is released.

As per the counselling schedule, the final merit lists for candidates of Maharashtra state, all India and J&K and Ladakh migrant candidates will be displayed on the website on July 21.

Provisional category wise seats or seat matrix for CAP round 1 counselling will be released on July 22 after which candidates have to submit and confirm their option forms between July 23 and 26.

Provisional allotment for the first round will be displayed on July 28.

Candidates have to accept their allotted seats between July 29 and August 3. They have to report at allotted institutions and confirm admissions by submitting required documents and paying the fee by August 4.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic counselling will be held in three rounds. For further details, check the counselling schedule.

