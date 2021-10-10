DU 2nd cut-off: You need 99% and above to get admission in these colleges

The second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses in the national capital based Delhi University was released on Saturday. The admission process against this new list will begin on October 11.

In the DU's second cut-off list, there are still many courses in which the cut-off has continued to remain high with Ramjas college’s BA political science course still at 100% cut-off. In the first cut-off, Sri Ram College for Commerce, Hindu College, SGTB Khalsa College, Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Jesus and Mary College had pegged 100% cut-off for various courses.

Given below are the list of courses in various affiliated colleges of the DU where the cut-off is 99% and above in the second list:

Science Courses Course College Cut-off details B.Sc (Hons.) Computer Science Hansraj College 99.75- For SC category Hansraj College 99.25- For EWS category B.Sc (Hons.) Physics Hansraj College 99.33- For general category Hansraj College 99- For EWS category B.Sc (Hons.) Physics Hindu college 99- For EWS category B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics Kirori Mal College 99- For general category B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99- For general category B.Sc (Hons.) Physics Ramjas College 99.3 - For general category B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology Ramjas College 99- For Kashmiri Migrants Arts and Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology Gargi College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Hansraj College 99- For general category B.Com (Hons.) Hansraj College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Hindu College 99.25- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Hindu College 99.25- For OBC category B.Com (Hons.) Hindu College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Kirori Mal College 99.25- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Kirori Mal College 99- For OBC category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Kirori Mal College 99- For EWS category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99.5- For general category B.A. (Hons.) History Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Journalism Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99.5- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Psychology Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99.5- For general category B.Com (Hons.) Lady Shri Ram College for Women 99.5- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Miranda House 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) History Miranda House 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Ramjas College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Ramjas College 99.25- For OBC category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Ramjas College 100- For General category B.A. (Hons.) Political Science Ramjas College 99.25- For EWS category B.Com (Hons.) Ramjas College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Shri Ram College of Commerce 99.75- For general category B.Com (Hons.) Shri Ram College of Commerce 99.12-For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Economics Sri Venketeswara College 99- For general category B.A. (Hons.) Political Scienc Sri Venketeswara College 99.25- For general category B.Com Sri Venketeswara College 99.25- For general category

Students are suggested to check the cut-off details from the official website of the Delhi University before going for admissio