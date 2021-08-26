DU admission 2021: Important points on registration fee applicants should know

The online registration window for Delhi University UG, PG and MPhil/ PhD admission will close on August 31. Till now, 386975 applications have been registered for undergraduate courses, 183815 for postgraduate courses and 30019 for MPhil and PhD programmes.

Registration for admission to DU courses is considered to be completed only when the registration fee has been deposited. Candidates who are applying for various courses should therefore know everything important about the registration fees for DU admission 2021.

• Candidates should check the eligibility conditions for a particular course before applying. The University will not refund the registration fee in case any candidate is found ineligible for the applied programme at a later stage.

• Candidates must ensure that the registration fee is submitted to the correct portal; submissions that have been made via any other link than available through the Candidate’s Dashboard on the University admissions portal will not be considered.

• When the Candidate has successfully submitted the registration fee online, they are advised to keep records of the payment’s transaction ID, Credit Card/ Debit card/ Netbanking details and date of transaction as proof for future reference.

• Admission will not be granted to any Candidate whose name has appeared in the allotment list but who fails to meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the program. Entrance test fee will not be refunded in any circumstances.