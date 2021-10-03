Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / DU admission begins tomorrow: Important points for students
admissions

DU admission begins tomorrow: Important points for students

Published on Oct 03, 2021 09:38 AM IST
DU admission begins tomorrow: Important points for students (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admission to various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University (DU) will commence tomorrow, October 4. For DU admissions, the first cut-off list was released on October 1. 

Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against the first cut-off till October 7, 5 pm. The last date of payment of fees by candidates is October 8, 5 pm. 

“There is no offline admission for any candidate. only eligible candidates who have registered online through the university portal can be considered for admission. candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the university/college. all admission procedures are to be completed by the candidate using the unique login ID they create on the University of Delhi Undergraduate admissions portal,” the University has said in the admission bulletin.

Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee, the university has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES

The second cut-off list will be released on October 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university du admission helpline du admissions
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

100 pc cut-offs of DU colleges leave aspirants dejected

100% cutoffs the new normal for Delhi University?

At least four DU colleges release 100% cutoffs for science courses

B.Com cut-offs high across DU colleges, SRCC declares 100% for B.Com after a decade
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP