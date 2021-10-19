Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admissions 2021: ECA admission grievance redressal committee formed
admissions

DU Admissions 2021: ECA admission grievance redressal committee formed

Delhi University has formed ECA admission grievance redressal committee for DU Admissions 2021. The form is available below. 
Published on Oct 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University has formed ECA admission grievance redressal committee for DU Admissions 2021. ECA category candidates can register their grievances from October 19 to October 21, 2021. The link to register the grievances through the official site of DU Admissions on admission.uod.ac.in. 

As per the official website, this committee will address candidate’s queries/ grievances under ECA category/sub-category. They are not required to visit the University Admission Branch for any grievance/query related to ECA. To register for the grievances, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply for grievances 

DU Admissions 2021: How to apply for grievances 

  • Visit the official site of DU Admissions on admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on ECA admissions link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on notice link.
  • Press the link given on the newly opened page.
  • Fill in the details asked and click on submit.
  • Your grievance has been registered.
  • You can also download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Final Centralized ECA Merit List for each category and sub-category along with ranking of candidates for admission to UG Courses will be displayed after redressal of grievances of the candidates. For more details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University. 

 

delhi university admission delhi university du admissions
