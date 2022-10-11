DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Phase I & II registration date extended, schedule here

Delhi University has extended DU Admissions 2022 CSAS Phase I and II registration date. The registration date for Allocation-cum-Admission to Undergraduate Programs through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) -2022 has been extended till October 12, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DU Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.

Along with the registration date, preference filling for program and colleges in CSAS has also been extended till October 12, 2022. The correction window will open from October 11 to October 13 and CSAS auto locks facility will be available till October 13, 2022. The declaration of stimulated list will be on October 14, 2022. The preference change window link will be activated from October 14 to October 16, 2022.

As per the schedule, the declaration of first CSAS Allocation List will be available on October 18, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022.

DU Admissions 2022: How to register for CSAS Phase I & II

To apply for the admission process, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on CSAS 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

