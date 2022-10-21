DU Admissions 2022: First round of CSAS extended till October 22

Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date for round one of Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS). As per the new schedule, candidates have till 11:59 pm of October 22 to accept their allocated seat. Colleges can verify and approve admissions till Sunday October 23. Candidates can accept the allotted colleges by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can pay the admission fee till Monday, October 24.

“The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS rounn 1 must accept allocation through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission,” reads the official notification.

Candidates who have been admitted and paid the fees will be eligible to participate in the CSAS 2nd round process beginning on October 25. The second round of higher preference upgrades and reorderings will be accepted through October 27 till 4:59 PM.

DU will release a second allocation list on October 30, and a third list on November 10.

Notification here