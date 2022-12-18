Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round Vacant List releasing today

Updated on Dec 18, 2022 02:11 PM IST

DU will release the list of open spots for undergraduate programmes in the special spot admission round today, December 18 at 5 pm.

DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round Vacant List releasing on Dec 18(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

University of Delhi (DU) will release the list of vacant seats for special spot admission for undergraduate programmes in the special spot admission round today, December 18. The vacant seat for the special spot admission will be released at 5 pm. Candidates can submit applications for the special spot admission round between 10 am on December 19 and 11:59 pm on December 20.

DU special spot admission round allocated list will be announced on December 22. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from December 22 to December 23, 2022.

As per the official notification, In the special spot admission round allocation of the seat will be based on the availability of seats, Program Specific merit, order of preference of program plus college, and category.

During the special spot admission round, the university would not provide students the chance to upgrade or withdraw their seats. The sea allocated during the special spot admission round will be final.

