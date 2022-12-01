DU Admissions 2022: Spot Round 2 allocation list releasing tomorrow at du.ac.in

Delhi University will release DU Admissions 2022 Spot Round 2 allocation list on December 2, 2022. The declaration of spot round 1 allocation list, CW-III and KM-III will be available at 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates can check the seat allocation list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will have to accept the allocated seta from December 3 to December 4, 2022. College can verify and approve the online applications from December 3 to December 5, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till December 6, 2022.

Spot Round 2 allocation list: How to check

To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on admission link and a new page will open.

Press Spot Round 2 allocation list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and the result will be displayed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Round 2. The seat allocated in a particular spot admission round will be final. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON