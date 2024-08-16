DU Admissions 2024 Live: Delhi University UG CSAS 1st allocation list releasing today at du.ac.in

DU Admissions 2024 Live: The University of Delhi will release the DU Admissions 2024 CSAS 1st allocation list on August 16, 2024. The Delhi University UG first allocation list will be out at 5 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the Phase I list on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The list can also be checked on the DU Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in....Read More

Candidates who have acquired a seat in the allotment list can accept the allocated seat from August 16 to August 18, 2024. The seat acceptance link will be available after candidates login to their account.

The provision for acceptance of a particular Allocated Seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. Also to participate in subsequent rounds, candidate must accept the allocated seat within the stipulated time.

All the colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 16 to August 20, 2024. The last date for candidates to pay fees online is August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on first list, cut offs and other details.