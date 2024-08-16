DU Admissions 2024 Live: Delhi University UG CSAS 1st allocation list releasing today at du.ac.in
DU Admissions 2024 Live: The University of Delhi will release the DU Admissions 2024 CSAS 1st allocation list on August 16, 2024. The Delhi University UG first allocation list will be out at 5 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the Phase I list on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The list can also be checked on the DU Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in....Read More
Candidates who have acquired a seat in the allotment list can accept the allocated seat from August 16 to August 18, 2024. The seat acceptance link will be available after candidates login to their account.
The provision for acceptance of a particular Allocated Seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. Also to participate in subsequent rounds, candidate must accept the allocated seat within the stipulated time.
All the colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 16 to August 20, 2024. The last date for candidates to pay fees online is August 21, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on first list, cut offs and other details.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Seven courses top favourites of applicants
DU Admissions 2024 Live: A DU official, speaking to PTI, informed thatas many as seven courses were among the top favourites of the applicants. Among these, B.Com was the most sought-after course, followed by English Hons, Political Science Hons, History Hons, Psychology Hons, and Economics Hons.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: 1.80 lakh applications received
DU Admissions 2024 Live: The University registered over 1.80 lakh applications in phase-II of UG admission admissions during phase two of CSAS.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Six DU colleges in top 10 list of NIRF rankings
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Six DU colleges have acquired a position in 'top 10' chart across the country in the ninth edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, August 12, 2024.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Hindu College bags top spot in NIRF Ranking for colleges
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Delhi University's Hindu College has broken Miranda House's seven-year streak of bagging the top spot in the 'colleges' category of the NIRF rankings, with their principals saying that it is "healthy competition" which keeps them on their toes to better themselves. Complete story here
DU Admissions 2024 Live: New batch classes commence on August 29
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Delhi University will begin the classes for the new batch from August 29, -2024.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: List of DU colleges
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Check the list of DU colleges here.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: How allotment will be done?
DU Admissions 2024 Live: The Highest Possible Preference will be provisionally allocated to a candidate considering the following criteria:
a. Program-Specific merit.
b. Category (UR/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/EWS/Minority).
c. Availability of seats.
d. Any other allocation rules, policies, or criteria as mentioned in this document (CSAS(UG)-2024), UG BOI–2024, or published on the admission website of UoD.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Last date for payment of fees
DU Admissions 2024 Live: The last date for candidates to pay fees online is August 21, 2024.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Verification of online applications by colleges
DU Admissions 2024 Live: All the colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 16 to August 20, 2024.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: What to do to participate in subsequent rounds?
DU Admissions 2024 Live: To participate in subsequent rounds, candidate must accept the allocated seat within the stipulated time.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Till when can acceptance be done?
DU Admissions 2024 Live: The provision for acceptance of a particular Allocated Seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: How to accept the allocated seat?
DU Admissions 2024 Live: After the declaration of the allocation results, the candidate must login to his/her CSAS(UG)-2024 dashboard for acceptance of the allocated seat.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Seat acceptance dates
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Candidates who have acquired a seat in the allotment list can accept the allocated seat from August 16 to August 18, 2024.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: How to check first allocation list?
Visit the official website of DU Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the list.
Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: List of websites
du.ac.in
admission.uod.ac.in
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Where to check first allotment list?
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the Phase I list on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The list can also be checked on the DU Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Admissions 2024 Live: Date and time
DU Admissions 2024 date: August 16, 2024
DU Admissions 2024 time: 5 pm