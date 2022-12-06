DU announces PG admission schedule for NCWEB courses, 1st merit list on Dec 12

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: University of Delhi has announced the schedule for admission to postgraduate courses at Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB). The first merit list will be published on December 12 at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for admission against the first list from December 12 to 14.The deadline for paying fee is December 15.

DU NCEWEB admission 2nd list will be issued on December 17 and candidates can apply for admission from December December 19 to 20. The last date for paying admission fee is December 21.

The third admission list will be published on December 23.

If required, DU will announce subsequent admission rounds and schedule, as per an official statement.

For paying admission fee, candidates will have to login to the postgraduate admission portal, DU said.

DU NCWEB admission schedule.

DU NCWEB is for women candidates of the National Capital Territory of Delhi where students can appear in examination without attending regular classes. Various constituent colleges have centres for NCWEB students.

The classes are held either on Saturdays or on Sundays and during academic breaks of Delhi University. There are 50 teaching days in a year.

