DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Registration begins at engineering.uod.ac.in, link here

University of Delhi has started DU B.Tech Admission 2023 registration on July 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to B.Tech courses can do it through the official site of UOD B.Tech at engineering.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the B.Tech programs is till July 25, 2023. There are 120 seats in each B.Tech program. For allocations, the University will allot the highest possible preference subject to program merit, category (UR/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/EWS), and availability of seats.

Candidate must have passed Class XII or its equivalent from a single recognized board and must have secured 60%* or more marks in an aggregate of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and must have passed English as a subject of study at the Senior School Certificate Examination level.

For registering, the candidates will have to fill their JEE Main 2023 application number, applicant’s name and date of birth. To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of UOD B.Tech at engineering.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done, upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1500/- for UR/OBC- NCL/EWS category and ₹1200 for SC/ST/PwBD category.

The varsity is offering 3 Bachelor of Technology programs in the emerging areas of technology, namely Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering. These 3 programs will be under the Faculty of Technology. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UOD B.Tech.

