DU CSAS 2026: Phase 2 registration begins today at admission.uod.ac.in, check schedule here

Delhi University has started the DU CSAS 2026 Phase 2 registration process on July 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate programs can find the direct link through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University (File Photo)

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As per the official schedule, the last date to apply is July 11, 2026. The correction window will open on July 10 and will close on July 11, 2026. The simulated ranks will be declared on July 12, 2026. The preference change window will open on July 12 and will close on July 13, 2026.

The first CSAS allocation list will be released on July 16, 2026, at 5 pm. All candidates allotted a seat can accept their seat from July 16 to July 18, 2026. College can verify and approve the online applications from July 16 to July 20, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} This year, the University is offering 73 Bachelor's programs and 150 B.A program combination. To participate in Phase 2, the candidates must complete Phase I. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, the University is offering 73 Bachelor's programs and 150 B.A program combination. To participate in Phase 2, the candidates must complete Phase I. {{/usCountry}}

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The candidates will be required to map the subjects studied in Class XII with the Test papers in which they have appeared in CUET(UG)-2026. For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET(UG)-2026 in those subjects in which s(he has passed class XII. Language/Domain-specific subject that is similar/closely related to the subject (s) he has studied in Class XII.

During In the Preference selection, the candidate may choose as many Programme + College combinations as he/she wishes, subject to meeting the programme-specific eligibility criteria.

Once the candidates submit their programme fees within the stipulated Round, they will have the opportunity to choose "Upgrade/ Freeze".

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Direct link to apply for DU CSAS 2026

DU CSAS 2026: How to apply for Phase 2

To apply for Phase 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on DU CSAS 2026 Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Official Notice Here