Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe

DU extends deadline for third round of Postgraduate admissions

admissions
Published on Dec 15, 2022 10:32 AM IST

DU Admission 2022: Candidates selected for admissions in this round will have to submit their applications by 11:59 pm on December 16.

DU extends deadline for third round of Postgraduate admissions(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi on Wednesday extended the third round of Postgraduate admissions. As per the revised schedule, the third admission list was displayed on admission.uod.ac.in on December 14.

Candidates selected for admissions in this round will have to submit their applications by 11:59 pm on December 16.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve these admissions by December 17.

The last date for fee payment against the third round of admissions is December 18. The university may announce further admission rounds, if seats remain vacant. Here is the revised schedule.

Here is the merit list for third round of admissions.

Delhi University admits students to postgraduate courses both on the basis of merit and entrance exam results.

This will be the last year when DU uses the DUET entrance test for postgraduate admissions. From 2023, the university will use CUET PG for admitting students to these courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP