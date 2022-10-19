DU First Cut Off List 2022: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 allocation list out

Delhi University has released DU First Cut Off List 2022 on October 19, 2022. The Delhi University CSAS Round 1 allocation list can be checked by candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the previous schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 24, 2022.

DU First Cut Off List 2022: How to check

To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Login to the account with credentials.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the first cut off list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of Delhi University.

