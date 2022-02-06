Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU forms panel for Central Universities Common Entrance Test
admissions

DU forms panel for Central Universities Common Entrance Test

DU forms panel for Central Universities Common Entrance Test
DU forms panel for Central Universities Common Entrance Test
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:46 PM IST
PTI | Byhindustantimes.com

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi University (DU) has formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), according to a notification. 

The committee is headed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta with Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat serving as its convenor.

Professors Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions), Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean(Admissions), Ajay Jaiswal, Joint Dean (Admissions), Pankaj Arora, Dean, Students' Welfare, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa college principal Jaswinder Singh and Admission Branch official OP Sharma are the other members of the panel.

Sharma is the-member secretary of the committee.

This year, admissions to the university will be done through the CUCET.

The committee has been named as the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee. The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Till last year, the admissions were done on the basis of cut-off marks for a majority of the undergraduate courses, while for postgraduate courses, there were entrance exams. PTI SLB RC

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi entrance exam for undergraduate admission ug admission form
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP