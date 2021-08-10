DU gets close to 1.7 lakh forms for UG courses in first week of registration

Delhi University has received a total of 1,69,625 application forms till August 9, 6 pm, as per official data. The application process for admission to undergraduate courses in the university had begun on August 2. The deadline for submission of the forms is August 31.

The admission process is entirely being held online this year. There is no offline admission for any candidate. However, candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the University/College.

There are total 70,000 seats in various under graduate courses at DU.

The university held its first virtual 'open day' on August 5 where officials answered queries of students and asked them to be cautious while filling up the form since they won't be able to edit it at later stages.

The university has also received 1,04,802 application forms for postgraduate programmes and 14,441 forms for MPhil and PhD programmes.