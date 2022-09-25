Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration ends today at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

admissions
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:04 PM IST

For DU NCWEB admission 2022, candidates can appy on ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in/?NCWEB

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration ends today at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in(DU NCWEB official website)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Delhi University will close the application process for admission to Non­-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) courses today, September 25. Eligible candidates can apply on ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in/?NCWEB.

The information bulletin of DU NCWEB admission is hosted on ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in/?NCWEB.

The registration process for DU NCWEB admission started on June 25. Previously, the application deadline was September 10, which was later extended to September 25.

NCWEB is for women candidates of the National Capital Territory of Delhi where students can appear in examination without attending regular classes. Various constituent colleges have centres for NCWEB students.

The classes are held either on Saturdays or on Sundays and during academic breaks of Delhi University. There are 50 teaching days in a year.

Meanwhile, registration process for DU UG admission based on CUET scores is going on at admission.uod.ac.in.

Topics
du admission ncweb
