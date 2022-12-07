DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Special drive cut off list released for SC/ST/OBC

Delhi University has released DU NCWEB Admission 2022 special drive cut off list. The special drive cut off list has been released for SC/ST/OBC category. Candidates can check the special drive cut off list through the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

The cut off lists has been released for admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023. Candidates can apply for admission against special cut off list from December 7 till December 8, 2022.

The college can complete the approvals for admission against special drive cut off till December 9, 2022. The last date of payment by candidates against special drive cut off is till December 10, 2022. The Special Drive for SC/ST/OBC Cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not / did not take admission in the earlier five Cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

As per the official notice, candidates can apply to a single Program + College by ensuring they meet the required eligibility condition and declared Special Drive for SC/ST/OBC Cut-off. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

Official Notice Here