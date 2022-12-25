Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, get link

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, get link

admissions
Published on Dec 25, 2022 09:49 AM IST

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University has released the DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB PG 2022 admission third list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The application period will start on December 26 and end on December 27, 2022. From December 26 to December 28, 2022, colleges and institutes will be able to verify and accept the admission of students who applied based on the third admission list. The third admission list fee payment deadline is December 28, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check DU NCWEB PG third merit list

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission: How to check the third list

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NCWEB PG Admission List’.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
du admissions du admission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP