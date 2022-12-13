DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: First list registration begins today at du.ac.in

Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board have started the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 first list registration from December 13, 2022 onwards. Candidates can check and register online through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to register is till December 14, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve admission of candidate who applied against first admission list from December 13 to December 15, 2022. The fee payment window will close down on December 15, 2022. To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration is complete.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.