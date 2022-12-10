DU PG Admission 2022: Marks update window opens today at du.ac.in, notice here

Delhi University will open the DU PG Admission 2022 marks update window on December 10, 2022. The provision to update the marks link will be activated at 12 noon and candidates can upload the marks till December 12, 2022. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

This provision is for those candidates who could not update their graduation marks. As per the official notice, candidates are advised to login to their dashboard and covert their CGPA into percentage. Candidates who update their marks now will be considered only in the subsequent list/s subject to their merit and availability of seats.

Today is the last date for making payments against second merit list for PG admissions. The third merit list will be released on December 12, 2022 and candidates can apply for it from December 13 to December 14, 2022.

The departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against third merit list from December 13 to December 15 and payments against third merit list can be done till December 15, 2022.

Official Notice Here