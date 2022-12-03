DU PG Admission 2022: Revised schedule for first list released at du.ac.in

Delhi University has released DU PG Admission 2022 revised schedule for first list on December 3, 2022. The revised schedule for first list of PG Entrance / Merit Based Admission 2022-23 can be checked by candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply for the admission round till December 4, 2022 and departments/ colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against first merit list till December 5, 2022. The payment against the first merit list can be done by December 6, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till December 3, 2022. Also, DU had released the additional guidelines for the candidates. As per the guidelines, on declaration of the admission list, candidates must refer to the website of the University, to check if he/she has been shortlisted for provisional admission.

The second list will be released on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply for the second list till December 9, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates till December 10, 2022. The payments against the second merit list will be done till December 10, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revised schedule here