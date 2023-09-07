DU PG Admission 2023: Mid entry registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in, link here

University of Delhi has started the registration process for DU PG Admission 2023 mid entry upgrade option on September 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can do it through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also through admission.uod.ac.in.

Outside Delhi University at Delhi North Campus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply is till September 9, 2023. The third CSAS PG allocation list will be released on September 11, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seat form September 11 to September 13, 2023. The departments/ colleges/ centres an verify and approve the online applications from September 11 to September 14, 2023. The last date for online payment of admission fees is till September 15, 2023.

DU PG Admission 2023: How to apply for mid entry

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on DU PG admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the login link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.