University of Delhi has released the DU PG Admission 2023 revised schedule. Candidates who want to take admission in any of the post graduate courses can check the schedule through the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2023 revised schedule out at admission.uod.ac.in

As per the revised schedule, the supernumerary quota allocations will be declared on August 31 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 31 to September 3, 2023. The departments or colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 31 to September 4, 2023. The last date for online payment is till September 5, 2023.

For mid entry option, candidates can register from September 7 to September 9, 2023. Earlier, the mid-entry option was to be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023, which has been revised.

The third CSAS PG allocation list will be displayed on September 11 at 5 pm. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 11 to September 13, 2023. The departments, colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 11 to September 14, 2023. The last date for online payment of admission fees is till September 15, 2023.

The classes for postgraduate programs will commence on Friday, September 1, 2023

DU PG 2nd list was scheduled to release on August 25. The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is till August 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.