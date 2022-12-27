DU PG Admissions 2022: Application process begins against 5th merit list

Delhi University (DU) began the admissions process today, December 27 based on the fifth merit list, which is available online. Candidates can view the fifth merit list by going to the university's official website at admission.uod.ac.in, and apply for the same. Candidates can apply against the 5th merit list till December 28.

Candidates and departments can verify and approve admissions against the 5th merit list till December 29. Candidats can pay against the admissions till December 30.

DU PG Admissions 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admission portal

Key in your login details

Fill required details and upload thedocuments

Pay the admission fee and download the admission letter

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

