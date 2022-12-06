Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU PG admissions 2022: Second merit list releasing on Nov 7

Published on Dec 06, 2022 04:33 PM IST

Delhi University will release the second merit list on November 7.

ByHT Education Desk

University of Delhi (DU) will release the second merit list for for admissions to the post-graduate courses. The DU 2nd merit list will be available on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Following the second merit list candidates can apply for the admissions from 10 am of December 8 till 11:59 om of December 9.

Colleges will next verify and accept the admissions of applicants who applied based on the second merit list from 10 am on December 8 to 1 pm on December 10. Candidates have until December 10 at 11:59 p.m. to pay for their admission fee against the second merit list.

DU PG admissions 2022: How to check 2nd merit list

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 2nd merit list link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the course

Check the merit list and take printout for future reference.

