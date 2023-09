DU PG Admissions 2023: Spot admission round 2 schedule out at admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi has released DU PG Admissions 2023 spot admission round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to check the dates for spot admission round 2 can check it on the official notice available on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Spot admission round 2 schedule out, check timetable here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official schedule, the vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on September 29, 2023. Correction window for spot admission round 2 or upgradation will be done on October 1, 2023. Spot allocation 2 will be declared on October 3, 2023.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 3 to October 5, 2023 and departments/ colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 3 to October 6, 2023. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 7, 2023.

Those candidates who had applied for CSAS PG 2023 and were not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 can participate. To be considered in the spot admission round 2, the candidate will have to opt for spot round 2 through his/her dashboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the admitted candidates will be allowed to opt for upgrade in the program in which they are already admitted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News