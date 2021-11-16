Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG First merit list 2021 to release tomorrow on du.ac.in
admissions

DU PG First merit list 2021 to release tomorrow on du.ac.in

DU PG First merit list 2021 to release tomorrow, November 17, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the list. 
DU PG First merit list 2021 to release tomorrow on du.ac.in
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU PG first merit list 2021 on November 17, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for post graduate courses can check the first merit list through the official site of DU on du.ac.in.

The departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from November 18 to November 22, 2021, and payment against the first merit list will be till November 23, 2021. Candidates who have to applied for the admission round can check the first merit list through the steps given below. 

DU PG First merit list 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU PG First merit list 2021 link available on the home page.
  • The merit list PDF file will open.
  • Check the name and roll number and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year 1,83,815 students have applied for admission to PG courses offered by the varsity. Three merit lists will be released this year. The second merit list will be available on November 26, 2021 and the third merit list on December 3, 2021. The varsity will begin the first semester PG courses classes from December 1, 2021.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP ECET 2021: Online counselling registration begins

AP EAMCET 2021 phase 1 seat allotment: Know how to check

IGNOU extends July 2021 UG, PG admission deadline

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: NVS extends registration date till November 15
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP