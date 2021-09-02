Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU receives over 2.87 lakh UG applications, maximum from CBSE students
admissions

DU receives over 2.87 lakh UG applications, maximum from CBSE students

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, while the maximum aspirants are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:39 AM IST
DU receives over 2.87 lakh UG applications, maximum from CBSE students (Photo: Amal KS/HT (For representational purposes only))

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, while the maximum aspirants are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A total of 4,38,696 candidates registered for the nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university on Tuesday, the last day of applications.

Of the total number of applications, 2,87,227 are paid registrations which will be considered, the varsity said.

Last year, the registration portal was open between June 20 and August 31, while this year it opened from August 2 to August 31.

According to data provided by the university, the highest number of applicants among the states came from Delhi (1,15,928) followed by Uttar Pradesh (55,617), Haryana (37,743), Bihar (16,704) and Rajasthan (11,562).

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

RELATED STORIES

Of the total applicants, 2,22,399 are from the unreserved category, 69,682 from other backward classes, 42,293 from scheduled castes, 8,624 from scheduled tribes and 10,173 from the economically weaker section (EWS), according to the data.

While 1,65,574 are from the unreserved category, as many as 1,21,641 are from reserved category -- including other backward classes (62,880), economically weaker sections (13,829) and scheduled castes (36,842), it showed.

In the unreserved category, 94,921 female candidates have applied for undergraduate courses against 70,653 male candidates and three from the “others” category.

Under the sports category, the maximum number of applicants selected athletics (1,358), followed by football (1,300), basketball (1,246), and volleyball (835). For extra-curricular activities (ECA) category, NCC (3,047) and debate (1,775) topped the list.

The university is likely to release its first cut-off list on October 1, even though it has not made any formal announcement yet as several students of CBSE schools are taking physical exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admission helpline du admissions
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEST Result 2021 released on nestexam.in, here’s direct link

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Registration begins today, check schedule here

IGNOU July 2021 admission registration, re-registration deadline extended

Patna University gets 20,000 applications for UG courses
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP