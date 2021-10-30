DU releases first cut-off list for NCWEB admission

The Delhi University released the first cut-off list for admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on Friday.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off at 87 per cent for BCom while Maitreyi College has kept it at 83 per cent and Hansraj College at 86 per cent for the general category.

The minimum marks required for getting admission to BA Programme (Economics Political Science) are 86 per cent for Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has processed 1,83,449 applications under the four cut-off lists, including the special cut-off list.

A total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying the fees.

The Delhi University has released first, second, third and special cut-off lists till now. The fourth cut-off list will be released on Saturday.

