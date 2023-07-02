DU SOL PG admission 2023 registration begins at sol.du.ac.in, know how to apply
The last date to submit the SOL admission application form 2023 for PG courses is August 14.
The University of Delhi School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has started the DU SOL PG admission registration 2023. Interested candidates can register for the DU SOL PG admissions through the official website at sol.du.ac.in. The deadline for submission of the application form for PG admissions is August 14. The last date to register for MBA Admissions is August 15.
The registration fee is ₹250 for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates and for SC/ST/PwBD the application fee is ₹100.
School of Open Learning Delhi University offers admission in six PG Programmes i.e. MBA, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit, and MCom. For more details check the prospectus given below:
Eligibility criteria for Post Graduate courses: Candidates from the UR/OBC/EWS Category have obtained 50% of their total marks or an equal grade, while candidates from the SC/ST PwBD Category should have obtained 45% of their total marks or an equivalent grade.
DU SOL PG admission 2023: Know how to register
Visit the official website at sol.du.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the PG Admission portal
Register and proceed with the application
Pay the fees Submit the form and take the print for future reference.