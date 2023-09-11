University of Delhi is going to announce seat allotment result for the second spot round of undergraduate and the first spot round of BTech admissions today, September 11. Both results will be out at 11 am on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU spot admission result for UG, BTech courses today on admission.uod.ac.in

After this, candidates will have to accept the allotted seat between September 11 and September 13 (4:59 pm).

Colleges will verify and approve online applications by September 14, 2023.

Last date of online payment of admission fee is September 15 (5 pm).

Candidates who had applied for admission earlier but were not admitted to any college/faculty before 5 pm on September 7 were eligible to participate in the second spot admission round.

Those who were offered a seat in the last round but failed to complete the admission process are not eligible for this round of spot admissions, DU said.

“There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and Withdraw’ during the Spot Admission Round. The seat allocated in the Spot Admission Round will be final,” the university said.

DU may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required.