DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 out on admission.uod.ac.in, direct link

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: University of Delhi on Thursday issued the second allotment or merit list for admission to undergraduate courses. Aspirants who have participated in the second admission round can check it by logging in to their dashboards on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

DU is conducting undergraduate admissions for around 71,000 seats this year. The number of seats that remained vacant after the first round of admissions is available on the CSAS portal.

DU UG 2nd merit list 2023: How to check

Go to the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Now, login to the candidate dashboard.

On the next page, check the CSAS round 2 allocation list.

Check your selection status.

Candidates who are selected for admission in the second round have to accept their seats between 5 pm on August 10 and 4:59 pm on August 13.Colleges will verify and approve the applications by 4:59 pm on August 14.

The deadline to make payment of the fee under the second round is August 15, 4:59 pm.

