Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 releasing tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 releasing tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 11:56 AM IST

DU UG Admission 2023 2nd Merit List: The list will be released on admission.uod.ac.in at 5 pm.

University of Delhi is going to release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, August 10. The list will be released on admission.uod.ac.in at 5 pm.

DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in(File photo)

The university on August 7 revealed the college-wise list of vacant seats for the second round of admissions. Candidates can check it on the CSAS portal.

Almost all seats of popular courses and colleges have been filled in the first round and only a few are on offer, the list shows. The university is offering 71,000 seats to undergraduate students this year.

How to check DU UG 2nd merit list 2023

  1. Go to admission.uod.ac.in.
  2. Login to your dashboard.
  3. Check the CSAS round 2 allocation list.

Candidates have to accept the seat allotted in the second round between 5 pm on August 10 and 4:59 pm on August 13.

Colleges will verify and approve online applications by 4:59 pm on August 14.

The deadline of fee payment under the second round is August 15, 4:59 pm. For further details, check the schedule here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
du admission du admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP