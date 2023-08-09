DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 releasing tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi is going to release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, August 10. The list will be released on admission.uod.ac.in at 5 pm.

DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 tomorrow on admission.uod.ac.in

The university on August 7 revealed the college-wise list of vacant seats for the second round of admissions. Candidates can check it on the CSAS portal.

Almost all seats of popular courses and colleges have been filled in the first round and only a few are on offer, the list shows. The university is offering 71,000 seats to undergraduate students this year.

How to check DU UG 2nd merit list 2023

Go to admission.uod.ac.in. Login to your dashboard. Check the CSAS round 2 allocation list.

Candidates have to accept the seat allotted in the second round between 5 pm on August 10 and 4:59 pm on August 13.

Colleges will verify and approve online applications by 4:59 pm on August 14.

The deadline of fee payment under the second round is August 15, 4:59 pm. For further details, check the schedule here.

