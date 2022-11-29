DU UG Admission 2022: Spot round 2 registration begins today, seat matrix out

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:46 PM IST

DU UG Admission 2022 spot round 2 registration begins today, November 29, 2022. The varsity has also released the seat matrix for spot round 2 on the official website.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will begin the DU UG Admission 2022 spot round 2 registration from November 29, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for spot round 2 can apply online through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the round is till November 30, 2022. The Spot Round 2 allocation list will be declared on December 2, 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from December 3 to December 4, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from December 3 to December 5, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till December 6, 2022.

As per the notice, it is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Round 2. Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round 2.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released the vacant seat matrix for spot round 2. To check the seat matrix, candidates will have to visit the official site of DU.

