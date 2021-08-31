DU UG Admissions 2021: Last date to register today on du.ac.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU UG Admissions 2021 registration ends today, August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply online through the official site of DU on du.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU UG Admissions 2021 on August 31, 2021. Students who still have not applied for admission round at Delhi University can do it for various undergraduate courses through the official site of DU on du.ac.in. A total of around 70,000 seats in over 60 colleges will be filled.

The first cut-off is expected to come out by the second week of September. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams can apply for the Delhi University admissions for undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for the courses online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

DU UG Admissions 2021: How to apply

To apply for various undergraduate courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of DU on du.ac.in.

• Click on Study at DU link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to UOD link.

• Press UG Admission Portal 2021 link available on the newly opened page.

• Register yourself or login to your account.

• Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

