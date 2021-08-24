Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / DU UG Admissions 2021: Registration ends next week, check documents required
admissions

DU UG Admissions 2021: Registration ends next week, check documents required

DU UG Admissions 2021 registration will end next week on August 31, 2021. Candidates can check the documents required to register online.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 09:18 AM IST
DU UG Admissions 2021: Registration ends next week, check documents required

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU UG Admissions 2021 next week on August 31, 2021. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams can apply for the undergraduate courses offered by the varsity through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. The registration process was started on August 2, 2021.

Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice. To register online, candidates will require these documents to be uploaded on the website given in the list below. Take a look.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Documents required

1. Class X Certificate (Mark-sheet or certificate) indicating date of birth and Parents’ names.

2. Class 12 mark sheet.

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Candidate) issued by the competent authority.

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Candidate) issued by the competent authority, and wherein the caste is in the OBC central list issued by http://ncbc.nic.in. Income certificate for the financial year 2020-21, dated on or after March 31, 2021, as stipulated, will be required. The format of the OBC certificate is as per the DOPT certificate issued in 2014.

RELATED STORIES

5. EWS Certificate (Appendix IV) from competent authority certifying the Candidate can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate for the financial year 2020- 21, dated on or after March 31, 2021, as stipulated, will be required.

6. Any Candidates claiming admission through ECA/Sports categories must upload self-at- tested copies of the requisite certificates/produce the relevant required certificates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university delhi university admission online at du.ac.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Class 11 first merit list admission to begin today

DNB PGCET 2021 registration window to reopen on August 31, notice here

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration process for Round 1 ends today

Hyderabad University entrance test hall tickets 2021 released; exams from Sept 3
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP