DU cutoffs schedule for UG admissions 2021 released, first cut-off on Oct 1

DU UG admissions 2021-22: Ahead of the first cut-off for over 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats set to be announced on Friday, Delhi University Monday announced the schedule for the subsequent cut-offs which will continue till November. Students can access the detailed cutoff schedule on the university's admissions portal www.admission.uod.ac.in

According to a notification on the DU admissions portal, students eligible for admissions to over 65 DU colleges can take admission from October 4-6. While colleges have to complete approvals by 5 pm on October 7, the last date for payment is October 8, 5 pm. Like last year, the admission process will be completely online.

Cut-offs are expected to go higher this time as around 220,000 students scored 90% and above marks in CBSE class 12 results this year and 70,000 of them scoring around 95% or more. A senior DU official told HT that of the 2.5 lakh paid applicants, around 9,600 had scored between 99% and 100% this year.

The second cut-off will be released on October 9 and students can take admission during October 11-13. The last date of payment of fees by candidates is October 15. The third is set to be declared on October 16 and admissions under these will be conducted between October 18 and 21. Following this, a special cutoff will be announced if seats are available on October 25 and admissions under these cutoffs will be conducted during October 26-27 with the final payment to be completed by October 29.

“The special cutoff will be for those eligible students who were unable to take admissions during the first and second cutoffs and these will be subject to availability of seats,” said a member of the admissions team.

The fourth cutoff will be announced on October 30 and admissions under these will be conducted on November 1-2 while the fifth cutoff will be declared on November 8 and admissions under these will be carried out between November 9 and 10. The university will conduct another special drive on November 13 if seats aren’t filled.

Since DU does not follow a first-come-first-serve basis for UG admissions, colleges are supposed to offer admission to all applicants who meet the announced cutoff criteria. In DU, admissions to all undergraduate courses – barring 15– are conducted on the basis of merit and scores in the previous qualifying examination. Admission to postgraduate, MPhil-PhD courses, and the 15 undergraduate courses that include journalism, finance, and music, are held through DUET conducted by the National Testing Agency. This year, the exams will be conducted between September 26 and October 1.