DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS Round 3 schedule out, allocation list on November 13

University of Delhi has released DU UG Admissions 2022 CSAS Round 3 schedule. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of DU Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in. The declaration of third CSAS allocation list will release on November 13, 2022 at 5 pm.

As per the official notice, candidates can accept the allocated seat is from November 14 to November 15, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees is till November 17, 2022. The upgrade window will open from November 18 and will close on November 19, 2022.

In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM and along with regular admissions.

As per the previous schedule, DU 3rd merit list for undergraduate admissions was supposed to be out on November 10, 2022. Now, with the rescheduling of the third admission round, the merit list will release tomorrow, November 13, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

