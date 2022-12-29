DU UG Admissions 2022: Special spot admission round schedule released at du.ac.in

Delhi University has released DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot admission round schedule. The special spot admission round schedule is available to candidates on the official site of Delhi University at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

The varsity has released vacant seats for special spot allocation round 2 on December 28, 2022. As per the schedule, candidates can apply for the round from December 28 to December 29, 2022. The declaration of allocations on the dashboard will be December 30, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat on December 30, 2022.

Colleges can process the applications from December 30 to December 31, 2022 and last date for online payment of fees is till December 31, 2022.

This round is for candidates who had applied for CSAS 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round 2 can participate. On the announcement of the special spot admission round 2, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

Further, it will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round 2.

Vacant seat matrix

Special spot round schedule