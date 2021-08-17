DU UG cut-offs likely to be out on Oct 1, admission process to begin on Oct 4

Delhi University is likely to come out with cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses on October 1 and start the admission process for around 70,000 UG seats in around 65 colleges on October 4, pushing the admission schedule by a month to accommodate students currently appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) improvement examination.

Earlier, the university was to announce the first cut-off list by September 8-9. Pinki Sharma, dean of admissions, said, “We are yet to confirm the dates. But it is likely that the cut-off list will come in October first week. There are several factors behind the decision, including CBSE improvement examination, multiple entrance examinations, and DU entrance test (DUET) which will end on October 1. Students often shift to other courses once their entrance results come in so we planned to start admission by October 4,” she said.

According to data shared by senior university officials, DU has received 318,158 registrations so far with 147,435 students having completed their payment process as well. Of these, 82,155 are female and 65,507 are male candidates. There have been over 20,000 applications from Delhi-NCR area. More than 121,000 candidates who have applied are from CBSE-affiliated schools. The university has received 137,084 registrations for its postgraduate courses.

Chairperson, admissions, Rajeev Gupta said there is no plan to extend the registration deadline which ends August 31. “It is not required to extend the registration deadline. Students can select ‘results not declared’ category and subsequently update their results later. CBSE had requested us to consider students who were given the option to appear for physical exams if they were not satisfied with their scores.”

In the absence of final board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Class 12 CBSE results were prepared on the basis of the class 10, 11, and 12 internal scores of students in a ratio of 30:30:40. Students who were not satisfied by their results declared in July were given the option of appearing for their paper later. The board is currently conducting examination for such students along with those who need to appear for their compartment papers till September 15.

In DU, admissions to all undergraduate courses – barring 15– are conducted on the basis of merit and scores in the previous qualifying examination. Admission to postgraduate, MPhil-PhD courses, and the 15 undergraduate courses that include journalism, finance, and music, are held through DUET conducted by the National Testing Agency. This year, the exams will be conducted between September 26 and October 1.

Since DU does not follow a first-come-first-serve basis for UG admissions, colleges are supposed to give admission to all applicants who meet the announced cut-off criteria. With around 80% of DU applicants graduating from CBSE-affiliated schools, the cut-offs this year are likely to remain on the higher side. Around 220,000 students scored 90% and above marks in CBSE Class 12 this year, with around 70,000 of them scoring 95% or more.