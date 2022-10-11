DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing on October 18 at du.ac.in

Delhi University will release DU UG first cut off list 2022 on October 18, 2022. The undergraduate first cut off list will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round will be able to check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, after the release of first cut off list, candidates will get the link to accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for payment of admission fees by candidates is till October 24, 2022.

This year three cut off lists will be released by the varsity. After the cut off lists are released, the first spot allocation round for vacant seats will be done on November 17, 2022. The University may announce more Spot Rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any.

Meanwhile, the registration process for CSAS Phase I and II has been extended by the varsity. The last date to apply for the process is till tomorrow, October 12, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON